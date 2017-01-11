Trump and the economic ignorance on which he surfs are both appalling

Source: Cafe Hayek

by Don Boudreaux

"Mr. Vogel: You 'celebrate' Donald Trump's tweet threatening Toyota with a 'big border tax' if it produces America-bound Corollas in Mexico rather than in the United States. You 'find refreshing … our President-elect getting tough on corporations which take and don't give to America.' Are you serious? How is Toyota not 'giving' to us Americans when it offers to sell automobiles to us at prices that we find attractive? Do Americans who voluntarily buy such cars not benefit? Of course they do. And do other Americans who, because of Toyota's competition, pay lower prices for American-assembled cars not also benefit? Of course they do. That you fail to see that an increased flow of goods and services made available to Americans — especially at prices that reflect production costs as low as possible — raises Americans' standard of living means that you fail to understand the most basic facts of economics. You also fail to understand the nature of Trump's bullying threats." (01/10/17)

http://cafehayek.com/2017/01/41976.html