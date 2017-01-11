The Tom Woods Show, episode 821

Source: The Tom Woods Show

"Shawn Ritenour, a professor of economics at Grove City College, has just filled a very important gap: until now, it's been hard to find a really good book for people to get started reading Ludwig von Mises, the great economist. I personally felt his introductory texts were too introductory, while his treatises were too intimidating. With The Mises Reader, this problem is solved. In this episode we discuss Mises on economic method, Keynes and Keynesianism, and much more." [various formats] (01/10/17)

