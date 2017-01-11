Source: Antiwar.com

by Justin Raimondo

"Three intelligence agencies — the CIA, the FBI, and the NSA — have issued their much-touted report on alleged Russian intervention in the presidential election, and after reading it one question remains: Where's the evidence? We are told from the outset that the actual evidence that the Russians hacked the DNC and John Podesta's emails as part of a wide-ranging campaign to put Donald Trump in the White House cannot be revealed: 'source and methods' must be kept secret. This in spite of DNI director James Clapper's pledge that he would declassify as much of the evidence as possible in the interests of transparency: but then again, Clapper is an admitted liar." (01/11/17)

http://original.antiwar.com/justin/2017/01/10/wheres-the-evidence/