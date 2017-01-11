Prospects bleak for MLS proposal — and that's a good thing

Source: Show-Me Institute

by Michael Highsmith

"Public funding for a Major League Soccer (MLS) stadium has been a hot topic in Saint Louis over the past few months, and Show-Me Institute writers have made their position clear: side with the research. Overwhelmingly, research shows that cities do not see positive returns on stadium financing investments. A potential $120 million in subsidies from Saint Louis and the State of Missouri for a sports stadium is not a wise investment. Saint Louis appears to have gotten the memo." (01/11/17)

http://showmeinstitute.org/blog/subsidies/prospects-bleak-mls-proposal%E2%80%94and-%E2%80%99s-good-thing