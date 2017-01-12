The "curse" of labor-saving machinery is nothing new

Source: Ludwig von Mises Institute

by Brittany Hunter

"During the Industrial Revolution, many workers resented mechanical innovation, believing it would result in mass unemployment across sectors which traditionally relied on manual labor. In the stocking industry, for example, fear of machines was so intense, massive riots erupted as soon as workers were introduced to the new mechanical knitting machines known as, 'stocking frames.' In the midst of all the chaos, new machines were destroyed, houses were burned, inventors were threatened, and peace was not restored until the military eventually intervened. Unfortunately, the stocking industry example is not an isolated instance of machines causing mass hysteria over employment concerns. In fact, similar outrage was experienced across the globe throughout the entire Industrial Revolution." (01/11/17)

https://mises.org/blog/curse-labor-saving-machinery-nothing-new