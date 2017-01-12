Watersportsgate: Who's post-truth now?

Source: spiked

by Brendan O'Neill

"If there were an award for double standards, a Golden Globe for double standards perhaps, the Trump-fearing, Brexit-loathing chattering class would win it hands down. For months now, these people have been fretting over 'fake news,' warning we live in a 'post-truth' era, sneering at the little people for buying into the lies of any demagogue that promises them a simpler, more immigrant-free life. And yet now these same people are publishing and sharing and snarking over a document that is utterly unverified, its source unknown, its claims unproven, and its tales about as tall as you can get. The dodgiest of dossiers. But it's okay to push this fantastical 'news,' these rumours, because their target is Trump, and we all hate Trump, right?" (01/11/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/watersportsgate-whos-post-truth-now/