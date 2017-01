Source: WendyMcElroy.com

by Wendy McElroy

"My interpretation: always act as though you are being watched so that you never slip out of character. Although I understand the general wisdom of this aphorism, I have difficulty with a literal interpretation. I value privacy highly. I would not like living as though the world were watching." (01/10/17)

