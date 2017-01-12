Why don't trade unions support an unconditional basic income (precisely when they should)?

Source: CounterPunch

by Daniel Raventos & Julie Wark

"The chariness being expressed in a lot of trade unions where Basic Income has not been very well received by union bosses or members sheds light on several serious confusions about Basic Income. Of course there are quite a lot of significant exceptions like Unite in Great Britain, AFL-CIO leaders in the United States, some groups and militants of the Spanish unions CCOO and CGT, and the Basque Ezker Sindikalaren Konbergentzi. Objections from the unions are based on six main arguments which we shall summarize below, together with our responses." (01/11/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/01/11/why-dont-trade-unions-support-an-unconditional-basic-income-precisely-when-they-should/