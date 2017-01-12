Source: Bitcoin.com

by Justin O'Connell

"Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks editor-in-chief, read yesterday the bitcoin blockchain hash of block 447506 during a recorded video. At the time, it represented the most recent bitcoin block published to the blockchain. Experts contend this is proof that Mr. Assange is alive — or at least that the video, in which the whistleblower appears uncoerced, was not pre-recorded." (01/11/17)

https://news.bitcoin.com/did-julian-assange-just-use-the-bitcoin-blockchain-to-prove-he-is-alive/