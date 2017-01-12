Source: The American Spectator

by George Neumayr

"In George Washington's 1796 farewell address, he argued that of 'all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports.' In Barack Obama's farewell address, he congratulated himself for undermining them. He identified America's progress in the diminution of its historic religion and morality and urged Americans to embrace greater and greater departures from them. The country's future, he said, depends upon welcoming Islam and the transgendered, among other favored groups, and eschewing 'discrimination,' his catch-all term for any lingering conservatism in the country." [editor's note: Apparently Republican butthurt at Obama for stealing their healthcare and foreign policy ideas and running with them isn't going to end with his regime – TLK] (01/11/17)

https://spectator.org/the-conquering-loser/