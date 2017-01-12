Source: Living Freedom

by Claire Wolfe

"The other day on the Cabal, a cabalista techie linked to a TechDirt deal (the specific one will be defunct a few hours from now; but TechDirt seems to have frequent bargains of this sort): a lifetime VPN service for just $39 ($35.10 with the coupon I also snagged). I bought in and after the usual headbanging standard with software that’s only sorta-kinda set up properly for Linux, I've found it very easy to use. Like the proxy I've been using for years, it masks my IP address. But unlike a mere proxy, a VPN is designed to encrypt the connection from portal to portal. It also covers all my browsers without me having to do any browser-specific setups. But the question came up: How do you tell it's really working?" (01/10/17)

http://www.clairewolfe.com/blog/2017/01/10/a-few-thoughts-on-id-privacy-and-us-vs-the-snoops/