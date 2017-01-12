Why Crowdstrike's Russian hacking story fell apart

Source: OpEdNews

by George Eliason

"The only thread that holds the DNI report together at first glance is the false testimony and fake evidence Crowdstrike and Dmitri Alperovitch provided to the FBI and other agencies involved. When you look at the evidence presented and the sources it becomes evident that the Russian hack story doesn't stand up against Crowdstrike's own facts. By examining facts, timelines, and sources needed for the DNI report, the only conclusion is the DNI report is strictly political. Because of this Craig Murray- Julian Assange's story showing the emails were leaked is the only version of the story that stands." (01/11/17)

http://www.opednews.com/articles/Why-Crowdstrike-s-Russian-by-George-Eliason-Agencies_Assange_Bear_COMEY-170111-101.html