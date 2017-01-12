Electric LibertyLand, episode 2

Source: Lions of Liberty

"On today's episode of Electric LibertyLand host Brian McWilliams welcomes in Lions co-founder and host of Felony Friday John 'Odie' Odermatt to discuss the topics of the day. Brian and Odie boogie break down Austin Petersen’s flirtations with running as a Republican, Meryl Streep's tone-deaf smugfest at the Golden Globes, Donald Trump Jr.'s push to make silencers more accessible and hear a word from our show sponsor 'Trump Thwumps.' Odie and Brian wrap it up with a look at a Obamacare love affair between Rand Paul and the Donald, then turn to climate science expert and voice of skeptical reason Judith Curry's resignation from Georgia Tech. Let's hit the dance floor." [Flash audio or MP3] (01/11/17)

