Survey: Two-thirds of cops say marijuana laws should be relaxed

Source: Albuquerque Journal

"A Pew Research Center survey of nearly 8,000 police officers finds that more than two-thirds of them say that marijuana use should be legal for either personal or medical use. The nationally representative survey of law enforcement, one of the largest of its kind, found that 32 percent of police officers said marijuana should be legal for medical and recreational use, while 37 percent said it should be legal for medical use only. Another 30 percent said that marijuana should not be legal at all. Police are more conservative than the general public on the issue." (01/11/17)

