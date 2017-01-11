Taiwanese, South Korean, Japanese fighters scramble as China tensions escalate

Source: Irish Times [Ireland]

"Taiwan scrambled fighter jets on Wednesday after China's Liaoning aircraft carrier sailed through the Taiwan Strait. The order was executed only hours after Japan and South Korea deployed fighters after sighting Chinese military aircraft between the East China Sea and the Sea of Japan. Beijing's bitter spat with its neighbours over its claims in the South China Sea, and its increasingly fiery rhetoric regarding Taiwan after US president-elect Donald Trump's tough talk over trade, are adding to growing tensions in the area. While widescale conflict does not look likely, there are growing fears of skirmishes that would damage ties and upset global trade relations." (01/11/17)

