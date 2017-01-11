"Rising tide of authoritarianism," warns eminent recent example

Source: New York Daily News

"Hillary Clinton warned of a tough battle ahead for foreign diplomacy during a rare post-election appearance celebrating a new State Department museum on Tuesday night. Without mentioning President-elect Donald Trump by name, the former Democratic presidential candidate urged a closer look at history to prevent the 'rising tide of authoritarianism' daring to threaten diplomatic victories made since World War II." (01/11/17)

http://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/hillary-clinton-warns-rising-tide-authoritarianism-article-1.2943299