Source: CNet News

"As of January 1, all trains in the Netherlands now run entirely on wind power (that is to say electricity generated by wind farms, not masts and sails). An Eneco and NS joint website proclaimed that the 100 percent wind-powered train network can provide carbon-neutral travel to 600,000 daily passengers." (01/10/17)

https://www.cnet.com/news/every-dutch-train-now-runs-on-wind-power/