US regime charges "Cartel" currency traders in market-rigging case

Source: Bloomberg

"U.S. prosecutors charged three ex-traders at the heart of a criminal investigation that has ensnared the world's biggest banks over the rigging of currency rates. Richard Usher, formerly of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Rohan Ramchandani, who used to work for Citigroup Inc., and Chris Ashton, a former Barclays Plc trader, were indicted Tuesday on conspiracy charges in New York. They're all living in the U.K. and will have to be extradited unless they surrender voluntarily. The three men used an online chatroom they dubbed 'The Cartel' to coordinate trading of U.S. dollars and euros and manipulate prices of the currencies, according to the indictment. They are charged with conspiring to restrain trade from the end of 2007 through the beginning of 2013." (01/10/17)

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-01-10/-cartel-group-currency-traders-charged-in-market-rigging-case