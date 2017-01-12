Trump: Pharmaceutical companies "getting away with murder"

Source: Reuters

"U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said pharmaceutical companies are 'getting away with murder' in what they charge the government for medicines, and promised that would change. After his remarks, the Ishares Nasdaq Biotech ETF dropped 4 percent at its session low and was on track for its largest daily percentage drop since late June. Trump has blasted other industries for charging the government too much, particularly defense companies Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co, but has made only a few public statements about drug pricing since being elected. After his promise during a news conference, the ARCA pharmaceutical index fell 2 percent as Pfizer Inc gave up 2.6 percent and Johnson & Johnson fell 1 percent. Biotech Gilead Sciences Inc fell 2.3 percent." [editor's note: Once again, he is correct; could this become a habit? – SAT] (01/11/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-drugpricing-idUSKBN14V24J