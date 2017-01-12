Gambia: Jammeh vows "to stay till election ruling"

Source: BBC News [UK state media]

"Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has said he will not step down before a Supreme Court decision on disputed elections, a ruling now not expected until May. In a nationwide TV broadcast, the longstanding ruler also reiterated his concern at 'foreign interference.' Regional mediators, led by Nigeria's president, are expected in The Gambia on Friday to urge him to accept defeat following December's election. President-elect Adama Barrow says he will be inaugurated next week. Mr Jammeh, who initially accepted defeat in the 1 December poll, lodged a case before the Supreme Court after the electoral commission changed some results." (01/11/17)

