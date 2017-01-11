CA: UCSF doctor cites industry bias in health studies linked to soda industry

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

"Of the 60 scientific studies conducted since 2001 to determine whether drinking sugar-sweetened beverages contributes to obesity or diabetes, 26 of them found no link. All 26 of those had something in common: They were funded by the sugar-sweetened-beverage industry or conducted by people who have financial ties to the industry. Of the 34 studies that did find a link between drinking sugary drinks and developing diabetes or becoming obese, just one was funded by the beverage industry. The rest were conducted independently. These are the new findings of Dr. Dean Schillinger, a professor of medicine and chief of the UCSF Division of General Internal Medicine, whose report will be published Tuesday in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Schillinger, a strong supporter of the soda taxes on the San Francisco, Oakland and Albany ballots next week, called his findings 'a smoking gun' in the longtime question of whether bias exists in industry-funded scientific studies." (01/11/17)

