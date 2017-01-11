NAACP head calls Sessions "unfit" for attorney general

Source: Fox News

"The head of one of the largest African-American civil rights organization told Congress on Wednesday that Sen. Jeff Sessions is 'unfit to serve' as attorney general as a 1986 letter from the widow of Martin Luther King Jr., surfaced strongly expressing opposition to the Alabama senator. Cornell Brooks, the head of the NAACP, said the organization 'firmly believes' that Sessions is unfit to serve as attorney general in the incoming Trump administration. Brooks joined supporters and opponents of Sessions on the second day of confirmation hearings. The Alabama Republican was rejected by the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1986 for a federal judgeship amid accusations that he had called a black attorney 'boy' (which he denied) and the NAACP and ACLU 'unAmerican.'" (01/11/17)

