How history will see libertarians v. Laura Ingraham

Source: Libertarian Institute

by Craig Cantoni

"Conservative talk-radio host Laura Ingraham said yesterday that libertarians will always be a fringe minority. It's a refrain that libertarians have heard hundreds of times. It's usually followed by snide remarks about libertarians being utopian and idealistic. At the same time, libertarians are called right-wingers by liberals, who, by doing so, reveal their appalling ignorance. What's the sin of libertarians? Do they hate dogs and children? Do they want the poor to live in cardboard boxes? Do they wear jack boots and black uniforms? Hardly." (01/11/17)

