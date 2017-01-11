Trump picks David Shulkin for secretary of Veterans Affairs

Source: USA Today

"President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his choice of David Shulkin to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs. Shulkin is the current undersecretary for health at the VA and has been in that post since July 2015. 'I'll tell you about David: He's fantastic, he's fantastic,' Trump said. 'He will do a truly great job. One of the commitments I made is that we're going to straighten out the whole situation for our veterans.'" (01/11/17)

