Democrats should run a celebrity for president, too

Source: The New Republic

by Jeet Heer

"Meryl Streep’s rebuke of Donald Trump during the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday has revived the familiar complaint, heard from the left and right, that Hollywood’s liberalism hurts the Democratic Party. In Jacobin, Eileen Jones argued that Streep 'strikes me as about the worst possible spokesperson imaginable for the Left in an era of working-class rage, so naturally she’s embraced even more tightly by liberals doubling down on their delusional Clinton Democrat worship.' National Review’s David French offered a conservative assessment that made essentially the same point: that Streep’s speech shows 'why Trump won. … Lots of voters don’t like to be hectored,' he wrote. 'Lots of voters defy Hollywood’s commands.' French, however, does think this liberal alliance has won something more important: the culture wars." (01/11/17)

https://newrepublic.com/article/139756/democrats-run-celebrity-president