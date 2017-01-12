A just conclusion in the Snowden case

Source: The American Prospect

by Ronald Goldfarb

"As we approach the end Barack Obama's presidency, he, like other presidents before him, will have a final look at the possible use of clemency (his commutation and pardon powers) to correct past injustices. Recently, Obama pardoned 78 convicts, and commuted the sentences of 153 federal inmates, bringing the total to 1,324 — reportedly the largest number of commutations by any president in our history. Unlike some presidents who issued 'last-minute' pardons for cynical reasons (favors to political or financial friends), Obama has used his clemency powers to alleviate broad injustices resulting from our harsh nonviolent drug laws." [editor's note: Unfortunatelym, Obombya is too busy setting up another war (with Russia this time) to make his successor's life a bit more difficult – SAT] (01/11/17)

http://prospect.org/article/just-conclusion-snowden-case