What we can learn from the pacifist movement against World War One

Source: In These Times

by Theo Anderson

"Everything might have been different if the United States had heeded the pacifist movement and stayed out of World War I. That’s the suggestion made by Michael Kazin, a professor of history at Georgetown University and editor of <em>Dissent, in War Against War: The American Fight for Peace, 1914-1918</em>, a new book that traces the movement’s ultimately doomed efforts to keep the U.S. from entering the war, and to resist it once that effort failed. The United States’ decision to take up arms on the side of the Allies in early 1917, Kazin writes, was 'a turning point in world history.' It set in motion the creation of the surveillance state and a federal bureaucracy tasked with crushing dissent and disseminating government-approved versions of truth. And it may have paved the way for the fascist regimes that rose to power in Europe in the 1920s and 1930s." [editor's note: An excellent commentary for our times – SAT] (01/10/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/19790/war-against-war-world-war-i-pacifist-movement-kazin-woodrow-wilson