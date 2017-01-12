Sessions should not be attorney general

Source: USA Today

by John P Gross

"More than 1,400 law professors from 48 states have signed a letter urging the Senate to reject the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions, a Republican from Alabama, for U.S. attorney general. The only signature from a current faculty member at the University of Alabama School of Law, where Sessions earned his degree, is mine. I do not personally know Sessions. I have no reason to think that he has been anything less than a devoted public servant to the people of Alabama. My decision to publicly oppose his nomination is not based on racially insensitive remarks he may have made 30 years ago, but rather because of the policies he has repeatedly endorsed — policies that won’t promote public safety and won’t protect our civil rights." (01/10/17)

