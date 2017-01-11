Source: Town Hall

by Christine Rousselle

"On Tuesday night, BuzzFeed News published an explosive, yet completely unverified, dossier alleging that President-elect Donald Trump engaged in a whole host of, shall we say unusual, sexual activities in Moscow. Matt already wrote about the basics of the report and the blackmail threat, so I'm not going to delve into that. What's worth talking about, however, are swirling claims on Reddit that 4chan users on the board /pol/ completely made the entire thing up. According to a variety of posts on the pro-Trump subreddit r/The_Donald, a user on /pol/, a 4chan board, made up the most salacious story in the report. He then mailed it to anti-Trump Republican strategist Rick Wilson, who then went to the CIA. The story was then included on the dossier published Tuesday by BuzzFeed News. If this is true, this effectively means that 4chan trolled the U.S. intelligence system and the majority of the U.S. media with what's basically Donald Trump erotic fanfiction, which is terrifying." [editor's note: The more I see of this story, the less I believe anything the "intelligence community" has to say; not sure if that is good – SAT] (01/10/17)

http://townhall.com/tipsheet/christinerousselle/2017/01/10/did-4chan-troll-the-cia-n2269811