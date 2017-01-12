Bitcoin isn't the corpse. It's the undertaker.

Source: Garrison Institute

by Thomas L. Knapp

"Every time the market value of Bitcoin drops as measured by its exchange value against government fiat currencies, the same people who declared it dead last time, and the time before that, come out of the woodwork to declare it dead again. The world's most popular cryptocurrency, which just celebrated its eighth birthday, once again finds itself surrounded by priests offering it last rites and callers asking the Make-a-Wish Foundation to offer it a trip to Disney. Its price took a precipitous 10% fall after the Chinese central bank announced 'inspections' of the country’s 'Bitcoin-related businesses.' As usual, Bitcoin naysayers are missing the forest for the trees." (01/11/17)

