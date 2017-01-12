US bombs and anti-American terrorism

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"When the next terrorist attack against Americans takes place, you can be certain that there will still be at least a few Americans, including within the Pentagon and the CIA, who will come out with their standard line about how the terrorists are motivated by their hatred for America's freedom and values. A few others will claim that the attacks are part of some centuries-old caliphate conspiracy by Muslims to take over the world. Consider this: According to a story on Alternet, the U.S. government dropped at least 26,171 bombs in seven Muslim-majority countries in 2016." (01/11/17)

http://www.fff.org/2017/01/11/u-s-bombs-anti-american-terrorism/