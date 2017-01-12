Did the Russians poop in the hallway?

Source: Strike The Root

by Paul Bonneau

"There are apparently, three distinct views that one can have of this controversy: 1) Whoever hacked the DNC email server — assuming they were hacked, rather than compromised by insiders — it was not done by the Russian government. 2) The Russian government did the hacking, but it helped ordinary Americans rather than harmed them. 3) The Russian government did the hacking, and it harmed ordinary Americans. The third option we can dismiss out of hand. It certainly harmed Hillary and her cronies, but that is really the same thing as saying it helped ordinary Americans. Exposing the inner working of our own government, the dirty laundry of our enemies, the ruling class — how can this possibly harm us?" (01/11/17)

http://www.strike-the-root.com/did-russians-poop-in-hallway