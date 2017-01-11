Obama's farewell address

Source: Cato Institute

by Walter Olson

"'I wasn't expecting to feel this way, but I'll miss him,' was something I heard from several Republicans last night after the President's farewell speech. They hadn't voted for Obama nor been tempted to, but he had self-control, he kept things on an even keel, and his personal character showed many of the right priorities, starting with how he treated his family. And the way he spoke didn't insult your intelligence. A farewell address is no time to get into policy quarrels, and Obama understood that. His few policy remarks, notably in defense of the Affordable Care Act, were brief, if heartfelt. He let loose with no zingers and named his successor only once." (01/11/17)

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/obamas-farewell-address