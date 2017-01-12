The Fifth Column, episode 41

Source: The Fifth Column

"After a day of confirmation hearings and protesters in pink t-shirts, amid growing uncertainty about the future of Obama Care, and just ahead of President Obama's Farewell Address in Chicago; a dossier filled with potentially explosive and definitively explicit allegations about the incoming President-Elect explodes onto the scene. Is it accurate? Where did it come from? Has Trump been compromised? Wait — did someone say 'golden shower?' WOULD YOU PLEASE SHUT UP — WE'RE STILL TRYING TO READ THE DAMN THING!" [Flash audio] (01/10/17)

http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-fifth-column-2/e/041-unsubstantiated-unverifiable-and-indisputably-entertaining-48778934