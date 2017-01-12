Source: Notes On Liberty

by Jacques Delacroix

"I believe folly serves liberals better than it serves conservatives. Our way is the rational way while liberals tend to rely on their gut-feelings and on their sensitive hearts which make them comparatively indifferent to hard facts. That's why they voted for Pres. Obama. That's why they voted for Mrs Bill Clinton against all strong evidence (known evidence, verifiable, not just suppositions) of her moral and intellectual unsuitability. That's why many of them still can't face emotionally the possibility of buyer's remorse with respect to Mr Obama. That's why they can't collectively face the results of the 2016 election. So, conservatives have a special duty to wash out their brains of fallacy often." (01/11/17)

https://notesonliberty.com/2017/01/11/a-common-conservative-fallacy/