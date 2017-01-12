Source: Liberty Blitzkrieg

by Michael Krieger

"By now, all of you have heard about the fake news 'dossier' created by an ex-Britisth spy working on opposition research funded, first by Trump's GOP primary rivals, and then Democrats after he clinched the nomination. As has been widely reported, the contents of this document have been floating around media outlets since at least last fall, yet not a single one of them was willing to report on it in any detail or publish it in full as Buzzfeed did last evening. This is pretty remarkable considering how heated the election was, and the extent to which so many in the media desperately wanted Hillary Clinton to win. The reason nobody touched it is because, as Buzzfeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith himself admitted, the claims are unverifiable and 'there is serious reason to doubt the allegations' (his words not mine). So why did CNN and Buzzfeed decided to publish this now? To understand what I think happened, we have to go back to last week's post titled, Did Chuck Schumer Just Threaten Donald Trump?" (01/11/17)

https://libertyblitzkrieg.com/2017/01/11/the-empire-strikes-back/