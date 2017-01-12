Americans eat too much cake, but the government isn't to blame

Source: Cato Unbound

by Stephan Guyenet

"Gary Taubes paints a lively picture of lawmaker overzealousness, industry subterfuge, and researcher bias to argue that fat may have been unfairly blamed for the ravages of sugar, and as a result, misguided government dietary advice drove Americans to eat more sugar, ultimately contributing to obesity, diabetes, and coronary heart disease. Yet the key questions Taubes raises cannot be evaluated via historical narrative. It's time to hang up our tweed blazers and slip into our white lab coats, because Taubes has made specific and testable assertions, which I will evaluate in three parts." (01/11/17)

