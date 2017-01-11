Browser AutoFill feature can leak your personal information to hackers

Source: The Hacker News

"Just like most of you, I too really hate filling out web forms, especially on mobile devices. To help make this whole process faster, Google Chrome and other major browsers offer 'Autofill' feature that automatically fills out web form based on data you have previously entered in similar fields. However, it turns out that an attacker can use this autofill feature against you and trick you into spilling your private information to hackers or malicious third parties." (01/11/17)

