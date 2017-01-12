Knights of Malta defy pope's investigation into sacking of top member

Source: Yahoo! News

"The order of the Knights of Malta has refused to cooperate with a Vatican investigation ordered by Pope Francis, in the latest twist of a public spat between two of the world's oldest institutions. All members of the ancient Roman Catholic order, which now runs charities, hospitals and disaster relief in 120 countries, swear allegiance to the pope. However, its leaders have been locked in a legal tussle with the Holy See since one of its top knights was sacked in the chivalric equivalent of a boardroom showdown. Grand Master Matthew Festing fired Grand Chancellor Albrecht Freiherr von Boeselager, accusing him of allowing the use of condoms in Myanmar when he ran Malteser International, the order's humanitarian aid agency." (01/11/17)

