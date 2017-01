Source: The Hacker News

"The Shadow Brokers who previously stole and leaked a portion of the NSA hacking tools and exploits is back with a Bang! The hacking group is now selling another package of hacking tools, 'Equation Group Windows Warez,' which includes Windows exploits and antivirus bypass tools, stolen from the NSA-linked hacking unit, The Equation Group." (01/10/17)

