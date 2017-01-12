Philippines: Regime to offer free contraceptives to six million women

Source: Akron Beacon Journal

"Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered government agencies to ensure free access to contraceptives for 6 million women who cannot obtain them, officials said Wednesday, in a move expected to be opposed by the dominant Roman Catholic church. Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said the intensified drive to make contraceptives available and ensure 'zero unmet need for family planning' is important to reduce poverty." (01/11/17)

