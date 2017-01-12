Iceland: New government could restart talks on entering EU

Source: Arizona Daily Star

"Iceland got a new, Pirate Party-free government on Wednesday, almost three months after an election that produced no outright winner. The center-right Independence Party, which won the largest share of seats, formed a coalition with the smaller Reform and Bright Future parties. Together the three parties hold the slimmest of majorities — 32 of the 63 seats in parliament." (01/11/17)

