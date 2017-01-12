Six VW employees indicted in emissions scandal; company to pay $4.3 billion

Source: Yahoo! News

"Six high-level Volkswagen employees from Germany were indicted in the U.S. on Wednesday in the VW emissions-cheating scandal, while the company itself agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges and pay $4.3 billion — by far the biggest fine ever levied by the government against an automaker. … The six supervisors indicted by a federal grand jury in Detroit were accused of lying to environmental regulators or destroying computer files containing evidence. All six are German citizens, and five remained in Germany. The only one under arrest was Oliver Schmidt, who was seized over the weekend in Miami during a visit to the U.S." [editor's note: The $4.3 billion is a "nice company ya got here, be a shame if anything happened to it" fee — the company already agreed to a $14.7 billion settlement to buy back or repair vehicles that fooled government bureaucrats working the emissions testing racket – TLK] (01/11/17)

https://www.yahoo.com/news/vw-emissions-cheating-deal-could-050239705.html