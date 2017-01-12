Report: Former British spy behind Trump Watersportsgate dossier identified

Source: New York Daily News

"The source behind a dossier of alleged 'kompromat' held by the Russians on Donald Trump is a former British spy turned private intelligence businessman, according to a report. Christopher Steele, 52, is the director of Orbis Business Intelligence in the U.K., according to the Wall Street Journal. Steele was not identified in a CNN report breaking news that U.S. agencies had given a summary of his 35-page document that contained allegations of Trump engaging in 'perverted sexual acts' in a Moscow hotel room. … Donald Trump has called the dossier 'all fake news' and denied the allegations at a Wednesday press conference where he berated the media for reporting on it." (01/11/17)

http://www.nydailynews.com/news/world/christopher-steele-identified-spy-behind-trump-dossier-article-1.2943949