"James Corbett (The Corbett Report) on FBI/China/Trump, Technocracy, The Fed — Colin Cantrell (Nexus Developer) on the digital currency — Cindy Cantrell, Nick Rausch and Kelly Korshak come in studio to talk about 'Flipping Wall Street.'" [various formats] (01/11/17)

