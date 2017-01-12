Can't shoot the messenger? Pick a random target and shoot them.

Source: Idaho Liberty

by Ted Dunlap

"I don't figure I need to put up links. Ya'all know the leaked e-mails exposed the Clintons, the DNC, Obama, the Clinton Foundation and many top level officials for corruption, election rigging, pedophilia, a trail of lies, bribes, bombs and dead bodies. Real media, real investigative journalism would have these people and these stories laid bare before an outraged populace. But the presstitutes are lockstep hammering 'the Russians' for hacking the Clinton's illegal computer system that the secretary of state used instead of the computer system belonging to the US State Department that she was required to use (felony, treason). Evidence of this Russian hack: NONE. Not a shred. 'We can't tell you what we have. It would expose our secrets.' Well, that is kinda-almost true … just completely untrue the way they are saying it. The most important element of The Story: The Criminality the leaks exposed." [editor's note: Mostly sound, but 1) So far no actual evidence for the "pizzagate" theory has emerged; 2) Treason has a legal (in fact, constitutional) definition, and negligently compromising classified information isn't it – TLK] (01/12/17)

