More money, more problems: Venezuela's minimum wage won't help inflation

Source: Independent Institute

by Abigail R Hall Blanco

"It seems like Venezuela always provides great classroom examples for all the wrong reasons. I've written on this blog multiple times about the government of Venezuela and the polices it has enacted. I've argued that falling oil prices aren't to blame for the country's troubles and that the once-high oil prices only masked the underlying shortages caused by government policy. I've discussed how the major price controls put in place in Venezuela have made it difficult to impossible for people to find goods ranging from toilet paper and feminine hygiene products, to meat and flour. Here we are again. The Venezuelan government is once again proving its complete ignorance of basic economics. Its people are paying the price." (01/11/17)

