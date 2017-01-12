US Senate approves budget resolution in first step toward repealing Obamacare

Source: New York Daily News

"The Senate passed a budget measure early Thursday that puts into motion a longtime Republican pledge to repeal Obamacare as soon as Donald Trump takes office — a move critics claim could leave millions of Americans uninsured. Only one Republican voted against the nonbinding budget resolution that paves the way to repeal President Obama's signature Affordable Care Act as early as next month. … The House is expected to vote on the resolution Friday, but many congressmen and women, including Republicans, have voiced concerns over moving forward without a replacement plan on the table." (01/12/17)

