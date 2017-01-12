From fiction to reality in 30 years

Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

"With Google Home in my home, I feel very much like Captain Picard on the starship Enterprise. The only difference is that Capt. Picard prefaced each question that he asked his fictional 24th-century supercomputer with 'Computer,' while I preface each of my questions with 'Hey Google.' Some of the finest science-fiction fantasies of the 1980s are today affordable realities for ordinary Americans. Yet we continue to be told by pundits and politicians — left, right and center — that ordinary Americans' material standard of living today is no higher than it was when the late Gene Roddenberry first revived his famed TV-show franchise. ('Hey Google, when did 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' first air?' Answer: 'September 28th, 1987.') (01/11/17)

http://triblive.com/opinion/donaldboudreaux/11760923-74/google-americans-ordinary