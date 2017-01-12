The shadow of incompetence and racism

Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"Just when you thought it was safe to ignore Hillary Clinton … Out from the Land of Might Have Been blurps the 'news from nowhere' as to what Mrs. Clinton's cabinet would have been. Some are calling it the 'ghost cabinet,' the sadder version of a shadow cabinet. And top on the list? Secretary of State John Podesta! Mrs. Clinton's own recklessness regarding secrets and security protocols while she was Secretary of State was apparently not enough. It turns out she aspires to insecurity, for she had planned to give her old job to the man who protected his computer with the immortal, hard-to-guess password [email protected] '" (01/12/17)

